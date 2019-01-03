Lee recorded three assisted tackles during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Lee saw his defensive snap count diminish throughout the second half of the Raiders' season as Jason Cabinda's workload increased on the outside across from tackling leader Tahir Whitehead. Lee still managed to finish second on the team in tackles with 68 (36 solo) in 16 games, though he failed to force a single turnover. The 23-year-old will have two years remaining on his rookie deal, but he won't be guaranteed a starting spot in 2019.

