Play

Lee (toe) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lee was already ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers but will now miss the last two contests of the season after playing through the toe injury the previous two weeks. The 24-year-old finishes 2019 with 11 total tackles in five games.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends