Play

Lee (toe) did not take part in Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

It's worth noting the Raiders held a walkthrough Wednesday, so the designations were estimates. Lee was questionable for Week 14 but wound up playing, so one might assume the team is following a similar plan for Week 15.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories