Raiders' Marquel Lee: Not practicing Wednesday
Lee (toe) did not take part in Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
It's worth noting the Raiders held a walkthrough Wednesday, so the designations were estimates. Lee was questionable for Week 14 but wound up playing, so one might assume the team is following a similar plan for Week 15.
