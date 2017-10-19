Raiders' Marquel Lee: Not suiting up Thursday
Lee (ankle) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.
Lee was able to practice Tuesday and Wednesday during the short week, but ultimately wasn't ruled ready to play. Recently signed veteran NaVorro Bowman will likely see significant snaps with Lee and Cory James (knee) both inactive Thursday.
More News
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Questionable to play•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Exits Sunday with ankle injury•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Sustains leg injury•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Earning first-team reps in practice•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Will have chance to earn starting MLB role•
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...