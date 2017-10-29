Lee (ankle) is listed as inactive Week 8 against the Bills.

Any lingering IDP value Lee may have held is slowing drifting away, as he's been on the inactive list three consecutive weeks. Even when healthy, Lee may not return to a starting role due to the presence of Navarro Bowman, who drew the start Week 7 and collected 11 combined tackles.

