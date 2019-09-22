Raiders' Marquel Lee: Out for reminder of Week 3
Lee (ankle) was officially ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Lee suffered the injury on the first drive of the game, and was forced to get looked at in the medical tent. With fellow linebacker Vontaze Burfict (elbow) also suffering an injury in the game, the Raiders are down to three healthy linebackers. Expect the team to provide an update on Lee's status following the game or in the coming days.
