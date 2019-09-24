Raiders' Marquel Lee: Planted on IR
Lee (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Lee suffered an undisclosed ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings. It's not clear if he's a candidate to return at any point this season.
More News
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Out for reminder of Week 3•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Hurt early Sunday•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Logs just nine snaps Sunday•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Racks up 10 tackles against Cleveland•
-
Raiders' Marquel Lee: Active for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...