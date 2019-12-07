Raiders' Marquel Lee: Questionable for Week 14
Lee is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Titans due to a toe injury, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Lee was just activated from injured reserve on Monday. It appears he picked up a new injury at practice this week, as it was an ankle injury that had him on IR, while he is now dealing with a toe issue. His status for Sunday will be confirmed closer to kickoff.
