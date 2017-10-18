Raiders' Marquel Lee: Questionable to play
Lee (ankle) is questionable to play Thursday against the Chiefs.
Lee, who originally injured his ankle in Week 5, returned to practice Tuesday and took part in Wednesday's session as well. Even if he's able to play, he'll likely see only 20 or so snaps and isn't worth IDP consideration.
