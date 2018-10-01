Lee racked up 10 tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.

Lee posted season highs in both tackles and snaps, having been on the field for 65 plays on defense. He had nine total tackles on the season heading into Week 4, so the 10-tackle performance should lend the 22-year-old a spell of confidence moving forward.

