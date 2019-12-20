Play

Lee (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Lee has been dealing with a toe injury for the past two weeks, but up until now has been able to play through the issue. The Raiders will lose depth in their linebacker corps with Lee out.

