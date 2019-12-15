Play

Lee (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Lee missed 10 games this year due to an ankle injury, but he'll play through this toe issue for a second straight week. The third-year pro will fill into a rotational role, as he logged 33 defensive snaps and three solo tackles in Week 14's loss to the Titans.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories