Lee suffered a right leg injury in Sunday's game against the Ravens and was carted to the locker room, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lee was initially helped off the field but was unable to put any pressure on the leg, so he was then carted off the sideline. No official injury designation has been offered yet but the rookie fifth-round pick seems unlikely to return Sunday.

