Raiders' Marquel Lee: Will not return Sunday
Lee (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
This was expected after Lee was carted from the Raiders' sideline. The 21-year-old was unable to put any pressure on the ankle as he left the field and will likely undergo medical testing tonight and this week to determine the specifics of the injury.
