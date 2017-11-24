Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Full speed ahead
Newhouse (hip/quad) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is in line to play Sunday against the Broncos.
Newhouse will return to his role as Oakland's starting right tackle.
