Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Inactive for Sunday
Newhouse (hip) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Newhouse is a surprise appearance on the injury report, and Vadal Alexander will slot into the right tackle role for the time being.
More News
Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Suiting up Week 8•
Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Questionable for Sunday•
Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Ruled out Week 7•
Giants new-look offensive line on display in OTA's•
Giants make RB Shane Vereen signing official, ink four others•
Report: Giants agree to two-year contract with OT Marshall Newhouse•
