Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Questionable for Sunday
Newhouse (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Newhouse did not play against the Chiefs last Thursday and was limited in practice this week. Vandal Alexander would likely fill in at right tackle again if Newhouse is unable to play.
