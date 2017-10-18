Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Ruled out Week 7
Newhouse (foot) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Chiefs.
Newhouse didn't practice in any capacity this week. In his steed Thursday, we'd expect to see Vadal Alexander fill in at right tackle.
