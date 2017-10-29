Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Suiting up Week 8
Newhouse (foot) is listed as active Sunday against the Bills.
Newhouse will avoid the inactive list despite logging limited practices all week, suiting up for his regular role at right tackle.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Marshall Newhouse: Ruled out Week 7•
-
Giants new-look offensive line on display in OTA's•
-
Giants make RB Shane Vereen signing official, ink four others•
-
Report: Giants agree to two-year contract with OT Marshall Newhouse•
-
TE Jermaine Gresham among Bengals cleared to play•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...