Although Lynch (groin) was limited at Saturday's practice, he is absent from the injury report heading into Monday's season opener against the Rams, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lynch's limited role at Saturday's practice is likely the result of the Raiders looking to ensure he is at full strength come Monday night. His matchup against the Rams' rugged defensive line does not figure to be advantageous, but he is expected to see a healthy workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.