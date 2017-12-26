Lynch rushed 25 times for 95 yards, but lost a fumble in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.

Lynch also lost three yards in the passing game despite catching two of three targets. On the whole, it was a mixed performance from the veteran, even though his volume of touches allowed him to post his second-most rushing yards in a game this season. In Week 17, Lynch will face the Chargers, who he rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries against earlier this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories