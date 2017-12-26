Lynch rushed 25 times for 95 yards, but lost a fumble in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.

Lynch also lost three yards in the passing game despite catching two of three targets. On the whole, it was a mixed performance from the veteran, even though his volume of touches allowed him to post his second-most rushing yards in a game this season. In Week 17, Lynch will face the Chargers, who he rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries against earlier this season.