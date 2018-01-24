Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Being evaluated by new coaching staff
New offensive coordinator Greg Olson is in the process of evaluating the Raiders' skill personnel, including Lynch, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.
Lynch, who turns 32 in April, is due a base salary of $4 million next season and carries a cap hit of $6 million. That said, per CSN Bay Area, there's still a way to go in terms of determining his fit with the team, with a new coaching staff headed by Jon Gruden now in play. Moreover, we suppose there's always the chance that the veteran back could walk away from the game again. In 15 contests this past season, Lynch logged 207 carries for 891 yards and seven TDs to go along with 20 catches for 151 yards, not eye-popping numbers, but he did gain momentum during the second half of the campaign. Looking ahead, the Raiders also have DeAndre Washington, Jalen Richard and Elijah Hood under contract in 2018, but the direction of the team's backfield hinges on which way things go with Lynch in the coming months.
