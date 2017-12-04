Lynch rushed 17 times for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Giants, adding two catches on three passing attempts for twenty yards.

It was Lynch's first 100-yard rushing performance of the season, and it came in large part thanks to his breaking a 51-yard touchdown on the Raiders' first drive of the game. The 31-year-old's usage seems to be trending up, with back-to-back weeks of at least 19 touches, after seeing more than 13 just once since Week 1. He'll try to keep the momentum going against Kansas City in Week 14.