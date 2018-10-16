Coach John Gruden said the Raiders are "concerned" about the health of Lynch's groin, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gruden called the injury a "strain," which could stem from his groin issue on the team's Week 1 injury report. In the midst of their bye week, the Raiders will continue to evaluate Lynch with the hope that he'll be OK for their next game, Oct. 28 against the Colts. If he ultimately needs some time off, Jalen Richard would be next in line for touches out of the backfield. Beyond Richard, Doug Martin and DeAndre Washington are the remaining RB options.