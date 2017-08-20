Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Debuts in Oakland
Lynch had two carries for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.
Lynch's Raiders debut only lasted four snaps, which was how long the team needed to score a touchdown on its opening drive. He showed nice burst on a six-yard run to start the series, though he might've had a longer gain if he'd hit a cutback lane with the same authority. While he could see a bit more work in the third week of the preseason, Lynch figures to get less playing time than the rest of the starters once again. The Raiders want to keep the 31-year-old healthy while also evaluating DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard with the first-team offense. Washington worked ahead of Richard for a second straight week, though the latter enjoyed a more efficient outing.
