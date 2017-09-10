Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Doesn't appear to have lost a step
Lynch rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries and added a 16-yard catch in Sunday's win over Tennessee.
Lynch showed the same aggression, vision, and ability to cut quickly despite his size that made him a force up I-5 in Seattle - blasting through the arm tackles of Tennessee defenders along the way. There was some question how Lynch would fit into an offense that depended so heavily on the pass. The answer was evident on Sunday with 10 of Lynch's carries coming in the fourth quarter. Expect for the Raiders to look for knockout punches with the pass early and have Lynch finish opponents off with clock-eating runs late.
