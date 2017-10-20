Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Ejected from Thursday's game
Lynch was ejected from Thursday's game against the Chiefs after shoving an official, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
After seeing Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr take a questionable hit midway through the second quarter, Lynch ran from the sideline onto the field to support his signal-caller and ended up making contact with a referee, prematurely ending his night. The beloved veteran's return to the NFL has not gone as planned so far, as he has accumulated just 136 yards in his last four outings prior to Week 7 and is averaging only 3.7 yards per carry on the year. Lynch's role could also be threatened by Jalen Richard, who gathered four more carries and 21 more yards than Lynch prior to his ejection from Thursday's contest.
