Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Falls ill during Week 1 loss
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Lynch "had a little bout of sickness" after the team's initial offensive drive in Monday's 33-13 loss to the Rams, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The unspecified illness at least partially explains why Lynch handled only 11 carries in the season opener, less than half of the team's total of 23. Assuming he makes a full recovery from the ailment, Lynch will most likely take on a larger portion of the backfield workload in Week 2 against the Broncos, but due to the limited time off between games, it wouldn't be surprising if his practice reps were managed carefully early in the week.
