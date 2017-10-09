Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Finds end zone to salvage day

Lynch had 12 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown and added one catch for 10 yards on two targets in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Ravens.

The Raiders clearly wanted to lean on their running game in Derek Carr's (back) absence, but Baltimore's dominance of possession limited Lynch's opportunities. Lynch pulled the Raiders within seven points when he scored from three yards out with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter, but he only got two more carries the rest of the game. With DeAndre Washington (hamstring) unavailable, Jalen Richard was nearly as busy as Lynch, taking nine carries for 37 yards. Lynch hasn't topped 12 carries or 50 rushing yards since Week 1, but a favorable Week 6 home matchup against a struggling Chargers run defense at least gives him a decent shot to get going.