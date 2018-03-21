Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Gets some guarantees for 2018
Lynch agreed to reduce his 2018 salary by $500,000 in exchange for having most of the remaining money on his contract guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The new contract ensures Lynch will stay with the Raiders in 2018, ending any rumors that the recent signing of Doug Martin might inspire the team to release its other hometown hero. After coming out of retirement, the 31-year-old proved last season that he's still a capable lead back, overcoming a slow start to finish with 207 carries for 891 yards (4.3 average) and seven touchdowns in 15 games. Martin merely appears in line to compete with Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for backup work.
