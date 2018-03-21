Lynch agreed to reduce his 2018 salary by $500,000 in exchange for having most of the remaining money guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The new contract ensures Lynch will stay with the Raiders for 2018, ending any rumors that the recent signing of Doug Martin might inspire the team to release its other hometown hero. The 31-year-old proved last season that he's still a capable lead back, overcoming a slow start to finish with 207 carries for 891 yards (4.3 average) and seven touchdowns in 15 games, including seven straight weeks with more than 60 rushing yards to close out the season. Martin merely figures to compete with Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for backup work. Lynch finished last season healthy and will celebrate his 32nd birthday in late April.