Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Good to go for Sunday's contest

Lynch does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants after returning to a full practice Friday.

Lynch's absence from practice Thursday was not injury-related. With the Raiders' wideout corps minus Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (ankle/concussion) this week, Lynch -- who has totaled 51 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns over his last three outings -- could be counted on heavily by his team Sunday.