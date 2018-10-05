Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Good to go this week
Lynch (shoulder) does not carry a Week 5 injury designation after logging limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday.
Lynch sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return to the field and subsequent removal from the Raiders' injury report cements his Week 5 availability against the Chargers. With that in mind, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal relays that coach Jon Gruden isn't inclined to limit the physical Lynch's workload at this stage. Lynch has logged 18, 19 and finally 20 carries over his last three outings. "He's been durable (in) his career," Gruden noted Friday. "We'll just keep feeding him Skittles and keep sending him out there as long as he can." In the meantime, Doug Martin will continue to work in a backup capacity, while Jalen Richard handles change-of-pace duties for the Raiders.
