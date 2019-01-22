Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Hasn't declared intentions for 2019
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he is still unsure if Lynch (groin) intends to continue his football career, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The 32-year-old running back was placed on injured reserve Oct. 22, finishing his 11th NFL season with 90 carries for 376 yards (4.2 average) and three touchdowns. He probably still has something to offer, but a third season with the rebuilding Raiders may not sound too appealing even if he enjoys playing in his hometown. Lynch will turn 33 in April and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
