Lynch accounted for 45 rushing yards on 13 carries, with three receptions for 14 yards during Sunday's 27-3 defeat to Seattle.

As the Raiders have fallen into early double-digit deficits over each of the past two weeks, Lynch has seen his involvement in the offense substantially depleted. After averaging 19 rushes per game between Week 2 and Week 4, "Beast Mode" has just 22 combined rushes over the past two weeks (for 3.45 yards per carry) in losses to the Chargers and Seahawks. The 1-5 Raiders limp into the bye, with Lynch preparing for a Week 8 matchup against an Indianapolis rush defense ranking top-10 in yards allowed per attempt.