Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Held in check by former team
Lynch accounted for 45 rushing yards on 13 carries, with three receptions for 14 yards during Sunday's 27-3 defeat to Seattle.
As the Raiders have fallen into early double-digit deficits over each of the past two weeks, Lynch has seen his involvement in the offense substantially depleted. After averaging 19 rushes per game between Week 2 and Week 4, "Beast Mode" has just 22 combined rushes over the past two weeks (for 3.45 yards per carry) in losses to the Chargers and Seahawks. The 1-5 Raiders limp into the bye, with Lynch preparing for a Week 8 matchup against an Indianapolis rush defense ranking top-10 in yards allowed per attempt.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Set to face former team•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Now dealing with hip injury•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Still dealing with minor shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Shut down in ugly loss•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Good to go Week 5•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Cleared from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...