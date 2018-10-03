Lynch was held out of Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lynch was listed with the same injury last week prior to piling up 157 scrimmage yards in a 45-42 win over the Browns. With no report of a setback, he'll likely return to practice Thursday as the Raiders prepare for a Week 5 matchup against the Chargers.

