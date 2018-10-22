Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Lands on injured reserve
The Raiders place Lynch (groin) on injured reserve Monday, the team's official site reports.
During the Raiders' Week 7 bye, coach Jon Gruden raised concerns about Lynch's lingering groin injury, which had hindered him for most of the season. An MRI eventually revealed that Lynch would require at least a month of recovery and potentially force the veteran running back to injured reserve. The Raiders choose the latter for Lynch, forcing him to miss at least the next eight games. During his absence, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries, but DeAndre Washington may also get in on the act.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Likely to miss at least one month•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Concerns linger about groin injury•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Held in check by former team•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Set to face former team•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Now dealing with hip injury•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Still dealing with minor shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?