The Raiders place Lynch (groin) on injured reserve Monday, the team's official site reports.

During the Raiders' Week 7 bye, coach Jon Gruden raised concerns about Lynch's lingering groin injury, which had hindered him for most of the season. An MRI eventually revealed that Lynch would require at least a month of recovery and potentially force the veteran running back to injured reserve. The Raiders choose the latter for Lynch, forcing him to miss at least the next eight games. During his absence, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries, but DeAndre Washington may also get in on the act.

