Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Light preseason workload continues
Lynch drew the start during last Friday's preseason win over the Packers, but logged just two offensive snaps and didn't record a touch.
The 32-year-old running back's limited preseason workload shouldn't be a cause for concern, as the Raiders don't have any reason to force him through what essentially amount to insignificant reps at this stage of his career. Lynch remains slated to lead Oakland's backfield Week 1, but the team's final preseason game Thursday against the Seahawks will be the last chance for Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington (knee) and Chris Warren to battle for depth roles out of the backfield, assuming offseason pickup Doug Martin has secured a roster spot.
