Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Likely to miss at least one month
Lynch (groin) is expected to be sidelined for at least one month after undergoing an MRI earlier this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rapoport relays that the Raiders view injured reserve as a possibility for Lynch.
Lynch had been playing through the groin injury since Week 1 without it dramatically hindering his productivity, but it appears his condition took a turn for the worse coming out of Sunday's loss to the Seahawks in London. While the Raiders have been on a bye this week, the team had Lynch visit doctors for a closer look at the injury, with the MRI apparently revealing a fairly severe strain. Oakland hasn't officially confirmed the recovery timeline outlined by Rapoport, but it appears safe to conclude that Lynch will miss game action as a result. With Lynch out of commission, Jalen Richard and Doug Martin should be the primary beneficiaries of increased work out of the backfield.
