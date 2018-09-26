Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Limited at practice again
Lynch (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lynch seems to be falling into a routine of limited practice participation to avoid aggravating a minor shoulder injury. Despite being listed on the injury report each week, he's had double-digit carries and a rushing touchdown in every game this season. There is still cause for legitimate concern, as Lynch's failure to break off a run longer than 11 yards has left him with an underwhelming mark of 3.5 yards per carry.
