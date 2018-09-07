Lynch (groin) remained limited at practice Friday.

While a groin issue is cited on the Raiders' injury report, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com noted Thursday that Lynch "has been practicing of late while wearing a resistance band around his quads." That the veteran running back has practiced both Thursday and Friday suggests that he'll tough things out in Week1 , but it's possible that he could go into Monday's game against the Rams carrying a "questionable" injury tag. In the event that Lynch is cleared Saturday or suits up Monday despite an injury designation, he's looking at pretty rugged matchup, given quality of Los Angeles' defensive line. With DeAndre Washington dealing with a knee injury, Oakland's healthiest running backs at the moment are Doug Martin and Jalen Richard.

