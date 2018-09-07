Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Limited at practice again
Lynch (groin) remained limited at practice Friday.
While a groin issue is cited on the Raiders' injury report, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com noted Thursday that Lynch "has been practicing of late while wearing a resistance band around his quads." That the veteran running back has practiced both Thursday and Friday suggests that he'll tough things out in Week1 , but it's possible that he could go into Monday's game against the Rams carrying a "questionable" injury tag. In the event that Lynch is cleared Saturday or suits up Monday despite an injury designation, he's looking at pretty rugged matchup, given quality of Los Angeles' defensive line. With DeAndre Washington dealing with a knee injury, Oakland's healthiest running backs at the moment are Doug Martin and Jalen Richard.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Limited practice participant•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Light preseason workload continues•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: May not play much Friday•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Will rest Saturday•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Gets some guarantees for 2018•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Remaining with Oakland•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...