Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Limited due to shoulder issue
Lynch (shoulder) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lynch reportedly felt ill during Monday's 33-13 loss to the Rams, perhaps explaining why he only took 11 carries, though a large deficit after halftime was probably the larger factor. He's now dealing with a shoulder injury as the Raiders begin preparation for Sunday's game in Denver. Lynch's ability to participate in any capacity suggests he's on track to play, but it will at least be worth monitoring when the Thursday and Friday injury reports are released.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Falls ill during Week 1 loss•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Quiet after touchdown on opening drive•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Absent from injury report•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Limited at practice again•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Limited practice participant•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Light preseason workload continues•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Dive into the quarterback position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.