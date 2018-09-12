Lynch (shoulder) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lynch reportedly felt ill during Monday's 33-13 loss to the Rams, perhaps explaining why he only took 11 carries, though a large deficit after halftime was probably the larger factor. He's now dealing with a shoulder injury as the Raiders begin preparation for Sunday's game in Denver. Lynch's ability to participate in any capacity suggests he's on track to play, but it will at least be worth monitoring when the Thursday and Friday injury reports are released.

