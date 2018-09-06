Lynch was limited in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Like he did for most of his time in Seattle, Lynch avoided the injury report in his return to football last season, so an appearance Week 1 this year is curious considering he logged just four offensive snaps during the preseason. On positive notes, he was able to practice in some capacity Thursday and has two more chances to elevate to a full participant before Monday's game against the Rams. With Doug Martin in the fold and Jalen Richard available, it remains to be seen if Lynch will uphold his standard of 15.1 touches per game from 2017.

