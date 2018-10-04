Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Limited Thursday
Lynch (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Lynch is tending to a shoulder injury for a fourth consecutive week. In the Raiders' previous three games, he racked up 311 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 65 touches, a workload that he'll aim to uphold Sunday against the Chargers, assuming he's active.
