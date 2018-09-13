Lynch (shoulder) practiced in a full capacity Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

For the second week in a row, Lynch was included on the injury report. Sandwiched between those appearances, he came down with an illness during Monday's loss to the Rams. It's been an interesting run of the health, or lack thereof, for Lynch, but he's set for a Week 2 divisional matchup in Denver this Sunday. Lynch carried 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for eight more yards in Monday's 33-13 loss to the Rams. He'll once again do the heavy lifting in the Oakland backfield in Week 2, so long as he avoids any injury setback.

