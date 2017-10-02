Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Makes minimal impact

Lynch carried nine times for 12 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos. He failed to haul in his only target in the passing game.

Lynch was remarkably ineffective in this one, recording a long run of just four yards. His usage was limited as his team played from behind for much of the game, marking the second straight week he received fewer than 10 carries. Lynch flashed signs of his trademark physical style over the first two weeks of the season, but he's managed just 30 yards on 15 carries combined over the two subsequent contests. Derek Carr (back) left Sunday's game with an injury, so Lynch could be relied upon more heavily next week against the Ravens if the former is unable to participate.