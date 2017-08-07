Lynch has made a great impression on his teammates through training camp thus far, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Lynch's practice habits drew some ire during his final couple years with the Seahawks, but the tailback has not missed a single session since joining his hometown Raiders. Along with building a strong locker room presence, Lynch's performance on the field has reminded teammates of his Pro-Bowl talent. The 31-year-old reportedly got the attention of onlookers with a burst of speed following a reception in Sunday's practice, heightening the excitement surrounding his introduction to an already-potent Oakland offense.