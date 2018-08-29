Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Miniscule preseason workload continues
Lynch drew the start during last Friday's preseason win over the Packers, but logged just two offensive snaps and didn't record a touch.
The 32-year-old running back's limited preseason workload shouldn't be a cause for concern, as the Raiders don't have any reason to force him through essentially insignificant reps at this stage of his career. Lynch remains slated to lead Oakland's backfield Week 1, but the team's final preseason game Thursday against the Seahawks involves the last chance for Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington (knee), and Chris Warren to battle for a roster spot given Doug Martin also makes the squad.
