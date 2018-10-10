Lynch was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury rather than a shoulder injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lynch was listed with a groin injury for Week 1 and a shoulder injury the past four weeks, typically logging limited practices rather than being held out altogether. He should be fine for Sunday's revenge game against the Seahawks, looking to bounce back from a disappointing nine-carry outing in an ugly Week 5 loss to the Chargers. As always, Lynch's workload will depend on the Raiders' ability to keep the game at least somewhat competitive.