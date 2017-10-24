Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Out Week 8 after suspension upheld
The one-game suspension Lynch received for his unsportsmanlike conduct in the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Chiefs was upheld Tuesday by NFL appeals officer James Thrash, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Lynch will be unavailable for the Raiders' Week 8 matchup Sunday with the Bills.
The suspension stemmed from the physical conduct Lynch made with an official during the contest after the running back ran off the sideline and on to the field during a scrum that broke out between a group of Raiders offensive linemen and Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters, a close personal friend of Lynch's. Despite Peters testifying on Lynch's behalf, Thrash evidently reasoned that Lynch's bumping and grabbing of line judge Julian Mapp warranted the one-game ban. With Lynch sitting out Week 8, it's expected that Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington will split the snaps out of the backfield, as was the case following Lynch's ejection during the game against the Chiefs.
